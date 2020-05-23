Number of COVID-19 cases worldwide up by almost 110,000 in past day — WHO

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. The number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases worldwide grew by almost 110,000 in the past 24 hours, topping 5.1 million, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily bulletin on Saturday.

As of 11:00 Moscow time on May 23, as many as 5,103,006 novel coronavirus cases and 333,401 coronavirus-associated deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 109,536 in the past 24 hours and the number of fatalities increased by 5,663.

The WHO statistics is based on officially confirmed data from the countries.

South and North America accounts for the majority of confirmed coronavirus cases - 2,282,488. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 62,221 and the number of deaths - by 3,579 and reached 135,184.

The number confirmed COVID-2019 cases in Europe amounts to 1,987,657 and the number of fatalities is 172,958. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 21,413 and the number of deaths - by 1,631.

The East Mediterranean region has 402,919 cases and 10,806 fatalities as of May 23. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 13,331 and the number of deaths - by 158.

The biggest number of coronavirus cases was reported from the United States (1,547,973), Russia (335,882), Brazil (310,087), the United Kingdom (254,199), Spain (234,824), Italy (228,658), Germany (177,850), Turkey (154,500), France (141,949), and Iran (131,652).

A pneumonia outbreak caused by the COVID-19 virus (previously known as 2019-nCoV) was reported in China’s city of Wuhan, a large trade and industrial center with a population of 12 million, in late December 2019. Since then, cases of the new coronavirus have been reported from nearly all parts of the world. On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.