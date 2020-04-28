Saudi Arabia’s coronavirus cases top 20,000

TASS, April 28. Saudi Arabian doctors has identified 1,266 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the national health ministry said via Twitter on Tuesday, adding that the total number of infections, therefore, has increased to 20,077.

The national data shows that eight people died in a single day, while 253 patients recovered. Overall, 152 coronavirus-related fatalities were recorded, the number of recoveries stands at 2,784. Saudi Arabia remains the most affected Arab nation with the biggest number of infections.