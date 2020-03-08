South Korea reports almost 370 new coronavirus cases in the country

TASS, March 8. South Korea has confirmed 367 more cases of the novel coronavirus in the country bringing the total number of people infected with the virus to 7,134, Yonhap news agency reported on Sunday.

According to the agency, "So far, 50 people, mostly with preexisting medical conditions, have died of the respiratory disease that originated in China late last year."

"Of the 367 new cases, which were detected Saturday, 294 cases came from Daegu, the country's fourth-largest city with a population of about 2.5 million that is located some 300 kilometers from Seoul," Yonhap reported citing the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).

On December 31, 2019, the Chinese authorities reported to the World Health Organization about an outbreak of pneumonia of unknown etiology in Wuhan, an economic and industrial megalopolis with a population of 11 million.

The virus was identified on January 7 as 2019-nCoV. As of today, 103 countries and territories, including Russia, have reported confirmed coronavirus cases.

The World Health Organization declared the new coronavirus outbreak a public health emergency of international concern, characterizing it as an epidemic with multiple locations. WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stated on February 11 that the organization gave the novel coronavirus an official name of COVID-19.

According to the latest reports, over 106,190 cases of patients infected with the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in China and other countries. The virus’ death toll has reached 3,600, yet more than 60,190 patients have recovered from the disease.