Russian delegates won’t be barred from CoE Committee of Ministers session — host Georgia

STRASBOURG, January 28. /TASS/. Georgia will not prevent the Russian delegation from attending the Tbilisi-hosted session of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe despite their visiting Abkhazia and South Ossetia, President Salome Zourabichvili told a winter session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe on Tuesday.

Georgia will "go over and bypass its own national legislation which prevents people who have been visiting the occupied territories without our authorization and without entering through our territory, prevents them from reentering the territory of Georgia, and that would preclude many members of the Russian delegation to enter," the president said addressing the session in English.

Salome Zourabichvili was answering a question from Leonid Kalashnikov, head of the State Duma’s Committee on Commonwealth of Independent States Affairs, Eurasian Integration and Relations with Compatriots, who asked whether she agreed that Georgia "has become dangerous for parliaments" after the developments of June 2019.

On June 20, 2019, several thousand protesters amassed near the national parliament in downtown Tbilisi, demanding the resignation of the interior minister and the parliament’s speaker, and tried to storm it. The protests were sparked by an uproar over the Russian delegation’s participation in the 26th session of the Inter-parliamentary Assembly on Orthodoxy (IAO). On June 20, IAO President Sergei Gavrilov opened the session in the Georgian parliament.