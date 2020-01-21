Polish Foreign Ministry hopes to renew dialogue between Russian and Polish historians

"At the same time, we would like to stress that some of these documents [published by the Russian Defense Ministry on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of Warsaw’s liberation from Nazi rule on January 17 — TASS] had been declassified before. There is no new information. However, we hope that they [the documents] demonstrate readiness for the renewal of open dialogue between historians from both sides," the press service stressed.

Earlier, the Russian Ministry of Defense declassified archive documents on the 75th anniversary of Warsaw’s liberation from Nazi rule by Soviet soldiers. The documents demonstrate the atrocities of Nazi soldiers in concentration camps, the heroism of the Red Army, which lost about 600,000 people during the liberation of Poland, as well as the warm welcome of Soviet soldiers by Polish citizens. The documents also inform of the economic aid received by Poland from the Soviet Union.