Abkhazian PM discusses ways to overcome political crisis with opposition

SUKHUM, January 11. /TASS/. Abkhazian Prime Minister and representatives of the opposition have held a meeting on Saturday focused on discussing ways to overcome the ongoing political crisis in the country, the opposition leader Aslan Bzhania told reporters.

The meeting of PM Valeri Bganba with opposition members, which was closed for the press, was held in the parliament building.

"The meeting with Prime Minister went based on mutual understanding. A set of issues on stabilization of the situation in the republic were discussed. It seemed to me that Bganba is positive," Bzhania said after the meeting.

The political crisis in Abkhazia erupted on January 9, when protesters demanding the resignation of President Raul Khajimba forced their way into the building of the presidential staff. Khajimba called an urgent meeting of the Security Council to declare that the introduction of a state of emergency was not ruled out. Abkhazia’s parliament met in early session on the same day to vote for a message to the president urging him to step down.

The Supreme Court of Abkhazia overturned on Friday the ruling of the country's Central Election Commission on results of the presidential election and ruled to call for a rerun. That means the court board sustained the opposition activist Alkhas Kvitsinia’s appeal against the ruling of the trial court that recognized the results of the presidential election as lawful.