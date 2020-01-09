"Unconditional support" vital in investigating plane crash in Iran — Ukrainian envoy

UNITED NATIONS, January 9. /TASS/. The details of a Ukrainian passenger plane crash in Iran are yet to be determined, while experts probing the incident should receive "unconditional support" in their undertaking, Ukraine’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Sergey Kislitsa said during debates at the UN Security Council on Thursday.

"On behalf of Canada, Germany, Sweden and Ukraine, I would like to make the following statement," Kislitsa said. "We thank all those who expressed their condolences in connection with the crash of a passenger aircraft of Ukraine International Airlines near Tehran International Airport. We are grateful for words of support to the families and loved ones of the victims of the tragic catastrophe. 176 innocent lives have been lost — citizens of Iran, Canada, Ukraine, Sweden, Afghanistan, Germany and the United Kingdom. The circumstances of this catastrophe are still unclear. It is now up to the experts to investigate it and to find answers to the questions on what caused the crash. To do so, our experts must receive unconditional support for their investigation of the incident."

On Wednesday, Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737 traveling from Tehran to Kiev crashed near the Iranian capital shortly after takeoff from the Imam Khomeini International Airport. All people onboard, 167 passengers and 9 crewmembers, died in the crash.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadim Pristayko announced on his Twitter page that citizens of Iran, Canada, Ukraine, Sweden, Afghanistan, German and the UK were among those who died in the crash.