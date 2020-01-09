Lebanese authorities banned ex-Nissan chief Ghosn from leaving country

BEIRUT, January 9. /TASS/. Lebanese authorities banned former CEO of the French-Japanese automobile alliance Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Carlos Ghosn from leaving the country after an interrogation on Thursday, a court source in Beirut told the Daily Star newspaper.

Ghosn, who fled Japan where he had been under the house arrest facing a court trial in Tokyo, was interrogated by Lebanese investigators in presence of Attorney General Ghassan Uweidat, the source said.

The ex-top manager alleged at a press conference in Beirut on Wednesday that Japan’s officials and the management of Nissan colluded against him and said that he is was a victim of political prosecution.