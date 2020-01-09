Two rockets fired into Baghdad’s Green Zone, one lands near US embassy - TV

CAIRO, January 9. /TASS/. Two rockets were fired into Baghdad’s Green Zone housing foreign embassies and Iraqi government buildings late on Wednesday, Al-Baghdadia TV has reported citing Iraqi security agencies.

One of the rockets landed near the US embassy, while the other hit a government building under construction, the report said. The attack caused some damage but no casualties have been reported.

Several US helicopters have been scrambled for a patrol mission over the area.

The US launched a strike on Baghdad’s airport on January 3 killing General Qasem Soleimani, the head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards’ elite Quds Force. Iran retaliated on January 8 by launching missile strikes on two military facilities in Iraq used by the United States. According to the Pentagon’s spokesperson, Al-Asad Air Base and the airport of Erbil were targeted.

US President Donald Trump addressed the nation at the White House on Wednesday saying that the US was ready to embrace peace with Iran and was hoping that Tehran would live in harmony with all states around the world. At the same time, Trump announced that new "punishing sanctions" would be imposed on Iran.