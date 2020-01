Trump informed on missile attacks at US military facilities in Iraq — White House

CAIRO, January 8. /TASS/. Several US military aircraft were destroyed as a result of missile attacks on Al Asad airbase in the west of Iraq, where American troops are deployed, Al Hadath television channel reported on Wednesday.

Al Mayadeen television channel reported that "one of the military aircraft was destroyed on the landing stripe of the airbase," adding that "the airbase requested medical assistance."