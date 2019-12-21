Ecuadorian authorities may reconsider decision to take RT off air — ambassador

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. The Ecuadorian authorities may reconsider the decision to take off air Russia's RT channel if the sides make steps to establish a dialogue, Ecuador's Ambassador to Moscow Julio Cesar Prado Espinosa told the Izvestiya daily in an interview published on Saturday.

"The Ecuadorian authorities decided to take RT off air for the reasons that only the National Council for Telecommunications can explain. As far as I know, the reasons are purely technical. I cannot say for them but we think that this decision may be reconsidered after steps are made on establishing dialogue between the parties," the diplomat said.

He added that he will personally try to facilitate the resolution of this issue.

On November 15, Ecuador's National Cable Network took RT off air without notifying the Russian channel in advance or explaining the reasons for this decision. On November 27, Bolivia's Cotas cable provider followed suit and excluded RT from their network.

Commenting on these developments, Russian Foreign Ministry's official spokeswoman Maria Zakharova expressed concern over the worsening conditions for the Russian media in Latin America.