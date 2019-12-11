Kazakhstan’s Nur-Sultan to host next round of international talks on Syria in March 2020

NUR-SULTAN, December 11. /TASS/. The next international meeting on resolving the situation in Syria will take place in Kazakhstan’s capital of Nur-Sultan in March 2020, Asia and Africa Department Director at the Kazakh Foreign Ministry Yerzhan Mukash told reporters on Wednesday.

"It has been confirmed that the next round of talks is scheduled to be held in March," he said.

On December 10-11, Nur-Sultan is hosting the 14th round of talks on Syria involving the guarantors of the Astana process (Russia, Iran and Turkey), the Syrian government and the armed opposition, as well as high-ranking representatives from the United Nations, Jordan, Lebanon and Iraq.