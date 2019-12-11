Prisoner swap issues, situation in Idlib discussed at meeting on Syria — diplomat

NUR-SULTAN, December 11. /TASS/. Prisoner exchange issues and the situation in the Idlib area topped the agenda of the international meeting to resolve the situation in Syria, Director of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s Asia and Africa Department Yerzhan Mukash informed TASS on Wednesday.

"The agenda included prisoner exchange, the search for missing persons, the situation in the Idlib area and other humanitarian aspects," he said.

Mukash noted that the Astana negotiation framework suited all participants in the meeting in Nur-Sultan. "As Kazkhastan’s representative, I can say that the Astana format has shown its viability. All of its parties — I spoke with representatives — are ready to continue [working] in that format, because the platform of Kazakhstan’s capital suits everyone," he explained.

On December 10-11, Nur-Sultan is hosting the 14th international high-level meeting on Syria. Delegations of the countries acting as the guarantors of the peace process (Iran, Russia and Turkey), the Syrian government and the Syrian armed opposition are taking part in the event. Delegates from the UN, Jordan, Lebanon and Iraq have been invited as observers.