Syrian air force delivers strike at terrorists’ stronghold in northeastern Latakia

According to Al-Masdar, the strike was delivered at the positions of Jabhat al-Nusra (a terrorist organization outlawed in Russia) and the Turkistan Islamic Party (an extremist organization formed by Uyghur jihadists in northwestern China and present in Syria).

The airstrike preceded a ground operation of the Syrian army’s elite forces that are fighting to capture this stronghold located on the approaches to the strategically important mountain pass Jisr al-Shughur on the Latakia-Aleppo highway. Combat operation at this section of the front resumed ten days ago. So far, according to Al-Masdar, government troops are failing to win control over Kabani.

In the neighboring Idlib governorate, Syrian army opened fire from heavy artillery systems at militants’ positions near Khan Shaykhoun in retaliation of violating the ceasefire that had been in force in the de-escalation zone in northwestern Syria since August 30. Strikes were also delivered at Kfaruma, Maaret Harma, Umm Jalal and Msheifra in the south of Idlib. Government troops also staged an offensive near Zeizun in the Hama governorate, which is controlled by armed groups. Militants opened fire at government-controlled settlements from this area more than once.