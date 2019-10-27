Cuban president arrives in St. Petersburg during visit to Russia

ST.PETERSBURG, October 27. /TASS/. Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel, who is paying a visit to Russia, has arrived in St. Petersburg, where he is scheduled to spend two days, the city’s committee for external relations told TASS.

On Sunday, Diaz-Canel visited Piskaryovskoye memorial cemetery, where more than half a million citizens and defenders of Leningrad during the siege were buried, and laid flowers to the Mother Motherland monument.

"The Cuban president will spend two days in St. Petersburg. On Monday, he is scheduled to meet with the city mayor, Alexander Beglov, and will later head to Moscow," a spokesperson said, noting that at the meeting the sides planned to discuss the issues of cultivating cooperation between St. Petersburg and Cuba.

Earlier, the Cuban president said he planned to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin during his visit.