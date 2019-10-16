US State Dept says Russia notified of trip by diplomats suspected of travel rules' breach

WASHINGTON, October 16. /TASS/. Three US diplomats, who were removed from a train running between Nyonoksa and Severodvinsk in the Russian northern Arkhangelsk Region and suspected of violating the rules for foreigners travelling around Russia, had "properly notified" the Russian authorities of their journey, a State Department spokesperson told TASS on Wednesday.

"The American diplomats were on official travel and had properly notified Russian authorities of their travel," the State Department spokesperson said.

Earlier, a source in the law enforcement agencies told TASS that the incident took place on October 14. The US diplomats are suspected of an administrative offence under Article 18.8 of Russia’s Code of Administrative Offences ("violating by a foreign citizen or a stateless person the rules for entry to the Russian Federation or the regimen for staying (residing) in the Russian Federation"). Severodvinsk is a city that foreign nationals need official permission to visit.