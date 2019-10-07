Turkish planes strike Kurdish facilities in northeastern Syria - TV

MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. The aircraft of the Turkish Air Force carried out an airstrike on facilities of Kurdish armed groups in northeastern Syria, the Al Mayadeen TV channel reported on Monday.

According to the TV channel, the airstrike targeted a command center of a Kurdish group, member of the anti-government Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) alliance, in the city of Al-Malikiyah in Syria’s northeasternmost Al-Hasakah Governorate.

No reports of deaths or casualties among the Kurdish forces are available so far.

According to the TV channel, Turkish aircraft conducted intense air surveillance above the border zone throughout the day.

Monday’s air strike took place against the background of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s statements about the upcoming military operation against Kurdish armed groups, whom Ankara had labeled as terrorists.

On Monday, the United States, who sided with the SDF alliance in the fight against the Islamic State terrorist group (outlawed in Russia), started withdrawing their personnel and military hardware from their bases in Ras al-Ain and Tell Abyad. The Kurdish side described the move as a breach of guarantees earlier given by Washington to the Kurdish population, and warned that the threat of the Islamic State terrorist group may grow after the US-led coalition leaves Syria.