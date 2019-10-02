Philippines’ president arrives in Moscow on official visit

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. President of the Philippines Rodrigo Duterte has arrived in Moscow on an official visit, a diplomatic source informed TASS on Wednesday. "The president has arrived in the Russian capital," the source stated.

No media was present at the greeting of the delegation at the airport.

Duterte visited Russia in May 2017; however, he was forced to cut his trip short due to the situation in the Mindanao Province in the southern Philippines, where martial law was declared after clashes between the local military and the militants linked to the Islamic State terrorist group (outlawed in Russia).

Earlier, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov informed that on October 3, Duterte, along with Putin and the leaders of Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan and Jordan would take part in a session of the Valdai Discussion Club in Sochi. According to the spokesman, the Russian president plans to hold bilateral meetings with his foreign colleagues, including the leader of the Philippines.