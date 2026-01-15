Iran’ airspace open, flights operating normally — Iranian authorities

TEHRAN, January 15. /TASS/. Iran’s airspace is open for all flights, including transit ones, and the country’s airports remain fully operational, the Civil Aviation Organization of the Islamic Republic reported.

"Iran’s airspace accepts transit, inbound, and outbound flights, and airports are servicing passengers," the Tasnim agency quoted a fragment of the organization’s statement.

Authorities also recommend that all passengers obtain up-to-date information about their flight before arriving at the airport by calling number 199.

Earlier, the Al Hadath television channel reported that Iran had closed its airspace for planes flying from Iraq.