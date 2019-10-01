Philippines’ president to discuss defense cooperation with Putin during visit to Russia

MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. President of the Philippines Rodrigo Duterte stated that he would discuss bilateral cooperation in the defense sphere with Russian President Vladimir Putin during his visit to Russia set to take place on October 1-5, the Manila Bulletin daily informed on Tuesday.

Duterte also stated that he would meet with representatives of the Russian business community to attract investment in the economy of the Philippines.

Duterte visited Russia in May 2017 for the first time; however, he was forced to cut his trip short due to the situation in the Mindanao Province in the southern Philippines, where martial law was declared after clashes between the local military and the militants linked to the Islamic State terrorist group (outlawed in Russia).

Earlier, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov informed that on October 3, Duterte, along with Putin and the leaders of Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan and Jordan would take part in the session of the Valdai Discussion Club in Sochi. According to the spokesman, the Russian president plans to hold bilateral meetings with his foreign colleagues, including the leader of the Philippines.