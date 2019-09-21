US deploys additional troops in Middle East amid tensions with Iran — Pentagon

WASHINGTON, September 21. /TASS/. The United States is deploying additional troops and missile defenses in the Middle East amid tensions with Iran, US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper told reporters in Pentagon on Friday.

The briefing, which was not announced in advance, was held in the wake of a closed inter-departmental conference chaired by US President Donald Trump. Its aim was to consider future US actions with regard to the escalation of tensions in the Middle East.

"To prevent further escalation, Saudi Arabia requested international support to help protect the kingdom’s critical infrastructure. The United Arab Emirates has also requested assistance. In reponse to the kingdom’s requests, the president has approved the deployment of US forces, which will be defensive in nature and primarily focused on air and missile defense. We will also work to accelerate the delivery of military equipment to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the UAE to enhance their ability to defend themselves," Esper said.

He went on to say that those measures pursue several goals.

"The purpose of the additional defensive support we will provide is as follows. First, to send a clear message that the United States supports our partners in the region. Second, to ensure the free flow of resources, necessary to support the global economy. And, third, to demonstrate our commitment to upholding the international rules-based order that we have long called on Iran to obey," the US defense chief continued.

At the same time, he assured that Washington was not seeking a military confrontation with Iran, but will be ready for any developments.

"As the president has made clear, the United States does not seek conflict with Iran. That said, we have many other military options available should they be necessary," Esper said.