German foreign minister calls for direct and open dialogue with Russia

BERLIN, August 21. /TASS/. Important international issues can be resolved only with Moscow's participation, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas told reporters on Wednesday before departing to Moscow, where he is scheduled to hold talks with Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

"We currently have principally different positions with Russia on many issues. We need to discuss this, because we will achieve results on important international matters only with Moscow's participation," Maas said. "For this, we need direct and open dialogue," he added.

The German foreign minister urged Moscow to play a constructive role in efforts on Ukrainian settlement. "We have hope for the light at the end of the tunnel when it comes to issues of ceasefire, disengagement of forces and implementation of the Minsk Agreements," he noted. "Now all sides need to demostrate readiness for dialogue and action, or people will continue to die in this conflict," Maas said.

Among other topics on the agenda for Moscow talks will be the situation in Syria, developments in the Persian Gulf and the future of arms control.