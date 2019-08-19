Top German diplomat’s visit to Moscow aimed at deepening dialogue — Foreign Ministry

BERLIN, August 19. /TASS/. German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas plans to discuss Ukraine, Syria and arms control with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov during a visit to Moscow, German Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Adebahr told reporters at a press briefing in Berlin on Monday.

"Foreign Minister Maas is travelling to Moscow on Wednesday, where in the evening he will hold political talks with Russia’s top diplomat Sergey Lavrov. The aim of the visit is to discuss bilateral relations as well as global political issues and exchange views," she said. "They will discuss Ukraine, Syria and the future of arms control among other issues."

"Dialogue with Russia on all these issues continues to be important for us. Deepening it is also the purpose of this visit," Adebahr added.

Maas will stay in Moscow until Thursday. He plans to meet with civil society members and youth on that day.

Lavrov and Maas last met on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg Dialogue, a bilateral (Russian-German) civil society forum, in Bonn last month.