UN Secretary General condemns Kabul wedding attack

UNITED NATIONS, August 18. /TASS/. United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres has strongly condemned Saturday’s terror attack on a wedding ceremony in Kabul that claimed 63 human lives, St·phane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General, said on Sunday.

"The Secretary-General strongly condemns the horrific 17 August terrorist attack on a wedding ceremony in Kabul, claiming the lives of 63 people and injuring over 180," he said. "The Secretary-General expresses his deepest sympathies to the families of the victims and the Government and people of Afghanistan. He wishes a swift recovery to those injured."

A bomb that exploded in a wedding hall in Kabul killed 62 people and left 182 wounded. The Afghan Interior Ministry said the attack had been carried out by a suicide bomber.

Meanwhile, Reuters said on Sunday Islamic State (a terrorist group outlawed in Russia) had claimed responsibility for the attack.

Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani has condemned the terror attack and called an extraordinary government meeting on security matters.