Malaysia crowns its new Supreme Head

TASS, July 30. Supreme Head (King) of Malaysia Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah has been crowned in the official monarch residence in Kuala Lumpur, the BERNAMA Malaysian National News Agency reported on Tuesday.

In his throne speech, the crowned king promised to make every effort to strengthen the unity of all Malaysian subjects irrespective of their ethnic or religious background. "I will put [the well-being] of people above everything else," the monarch underlined.

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Bin Mohamad pledged loyalty to the new king. "I assure Your Majesty that the [Malaysian] government will never stop at what’s been achieved," he said.

On January 31, Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah was sworn as the Malaysian monarch, succeeding Sultan Muhammad V, who had abdicated. The Malaysian media was pointing to the fact that the previous king was pressured to leave the throne by the Conference of Rulers who opposed his marriage with Russian model Oksana Voevodina.

King’s powers

The Malaysian Supreme Head is majorly a ceremonial and symbolic figurehead of the country. Despite the fact that the Malaysian Constitution entrusts the government to make decisions on behalf and upon consent of the monarch, in reality he makes decisions in accordance with recommendations of the government and the parliament, although he might have his own stance. The king approves laws passed by the government, the candidacy of the prime minister and the composition of the Supreme Court, holds the power to grant pardons and is the Commander-in-Chief.

The monarch is elected by a secret ballot of the Conference of Rulers, which includes the hereditary sultans of nine out of thirteen states of Malaysia. The Malaysian ruler ascends to the throne for five years ineligible to be re-elected for a second term.