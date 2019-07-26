Lavrov calls on BRICS nations to support Russia’s concept of Gulf security and cooperation

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 26. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has called on the BRICS (the acronym standing for an association of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) partners to support Russia’s concept of collective security in the Gulf.

"Russia stands for the soonest normalization of the situation in this region [the Gulf]. For these ends we have elaborated a concept of collective security and cooperation in the Gulf. All of our BRICS colleagues have the text of this concept. We hope for your support," he said at a BRICS ministerial meeting on Friday.

According to the Russian top diplomat, tensions in that region have been escalated due to the anti-Iranian steps taken by a number of countries. "The development of the situation has reached a dangerous line, which is fraught with risks of large-scale warfare. We must do our best to prevent it," he stressed.

Russia’s foreign ministry made public a concept of collective security in the Gulf on July 23. It envisages the establishment of an initiative group to prepare an international conference on security and cooperation in the Gulf, with an eye of setting up an organization of that name.

Apart from that, Moscow came out with initiatives to set up demilitarized zones in that region, to refrain from deploying permanent forces of off-region nations and establish hotline links between the military.