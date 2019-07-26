Iran test fires Shahab-3 medium-range ballistic missile - US media

NEW YORK, July 26. /TASS/. Iran has test fired a medium-range ballistic missile on Friday, Fox News television channel reported citing an unnamed senior official in the US administration.

According to Fox News, Shahab-3 ballistic missile was launched in the early hours on July 25 from the southern part of Iran and, after covering a distance of about 960 kilometers (600 miles) to the north of Iran, it landed in a desert not far from Tehran.

"We are aware of reports of a projectile launched from Iran, and have no further comment at this time," the television channel cited its high-ranking source in the administration as saying on Thursday.

The reported ballistic missile launch comes in the wake of the recently strained relations between Tehran and the West.

The situation exacerbated on July 19, when the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), an elite military force of the Islamic Republic, seized the UK-flagged tanker Stena Impero in the Strait of Hormuz for "the violations of international maritime regulations."

According to the IRGC, the tanker was escorted towards the shore for further investigation.