WASHINGTON, June 21. /TASS/. Curacao goalkeeper Eloy Room made 15 saves in his team's second Group E match against Ecuador at the FIFA World Cup. The game was played in Kansas City, Missouri.

The match ended in a 0-0 draw. The record for most saves in a World Cup match is held by American goalkeeper Tim Howard, who made 16 saves in the United States' 2-1 extra-time defeat to Belgium in the Round of 16 at the 2014 World Cup. According to statistics platform Opta Joe, Room set a new record for matches decided in regulation time. The statistics have been tracked since 1966.

The 37-year-old Room has played for US club Miami since January 2026. During his career, he has also represented Dutch clubs Vitesse, Go Ahead Eagles and PSV, Belgium's Cercle Brugge and US side Columbus.