Russia’s artistic swimmers win gold in Acrobatic Routine at 2026 European Aquatics

PARIS, August 5. /TASS/. Russia’s artistic swimmers won gold on Wednesday in Acrobatic Routine event at the 2026 European Aquatics Championships in France.

The team of Russian artistic swimmers, who compete under a neutral status at the tournament, took the gold earning 244.8221 points for their performance. The Spanish team won the silver with 242.2428 points and Italy packed the bronze (219.2545 points).

The Russian team consisted of Maya Doroshko, Yekaterina Kossova, Yelizaveta Minayeva, Valeria Plekhanova, Yelena Shabanova, Evelina Simonova, Yelizaveta Smirnova and Olga Tyutyunik.

This is Russia’s fourth gold medal at the European Championship in addition to previously won four silver and four bronze medals.

The 2026 European Aquatics Championships is hosted by the French capital of Paris between July 31 and August 16 at the 5,000-seat capacity Paris Aquatic Center. The tournament’s program in France includes competitions in Artistic Swimming, Diving, High Diving, Open Water and Swimming. A total of 80 sets of medals are at stake across all competitions.

Russia is competing at the European Championships in Paris for the first time since 2021. Back then, at the tournament hosted by Hungary’s Budapest, the Russians finished at the top of the overall medals’ standings having coined 20 gold, nine silver and 13 bronze medals.

This is the second major tournament for Russian athletes after being cleared to return to the international arena. Last year, they participated in the World Championships in Singapore, where they finished fourth in the teams’ overall standings, but in the top spot among the competing European teams.