Germany reach World Cup knockout stage for first time since 2014

WASHINGTON, June 21. /TASS/. Germany defeated Ivory Coast 2-1 in their second Group E match at the FIFA World Cup. The game was played in Toronto.

Deniz Undav scored both goals for Germany in the 68th and 90+4th minutes. Franck Kessie netted for Ivory Coast in the 30th minute. Two German goals in the first half were disallowed for rules violations.

Germany collected six points, moved into sole possession of first place in Group E, and secured a spot in the World Cup knockout stage. The Germans advanced from the group stage for the first time since 2014, when they went on to win their fourth World Cup title. Germany failed to progress beyond the group stage at the 2018 and 2022 tournaments. Germany became the third team to secure a place in the Round of 32, following the United States and Mexico. Their opponent in the Round of 32 will be determined later.

The World Cup is being held in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The tournament, which for the first time features 48 teams, will conclude on July 19. Argentina are the defending champions.