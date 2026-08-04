Russian national team to compete at 2026 Winter Swimming World Cup in Argentina

BUENOS AIRES, August 4. /TASS/. The Russian national team is set to participate in this month's 2026 Winter Swimming World Cup in Argentina, the press office of the Russian Aquatics Federation (RASF) announced on Tuesday.

The tournament, which runs until August 8, includes events ranging from 25 to 450 meters in distance in the waters of the Perito Moreno Glacier.

Russia will be represented at the competition by Alexey Zharkov, Pyotr Yasinsky, Matvey Ovseichuk and Vasilisa Malayeva as they have been cleared to compete under the national flag and to the tune of the country’s anthem.