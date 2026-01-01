Russian Biathlon Union head follows Russian skiing closer than world biathlon events

MOSCOW, January 1. /TASS/. Viktor Maigurov, head of the Russian Biathlon Union (RBU), has confessed that he sometimes pays closer attention to the stages of the Russian Cross-Country Skiing Cup than to the Biathlon World Cup.

"I follow Russian skiing even more closely than international biathlon," Maigurov told TASS. "They often broadcast skiing events between our races, and I truly enjoy watching them. It’s hard not to notice Alina Pekletsova - she frequently finishes on the podium, and her fighting spirit is unmistakable. While everyone in cross-country skiing is a fighter, she particularly stands out to me."

Since 2022, Russian biathletes have been barred from competing in international events. On December 10, the RBU filed an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport. Meanwhile, Russian athletes Savely Korostelev and Darya Nepryaeva have been competing in the FIS Cross-Country Skiing World Cup as neutrals since December.