Ovechkin sets new record for game-winning goals in NHL home games

WASHINGTON, November 18. /TASS/. Russian superstar forward and Washington Capitals’ captain Alexander Ovechkin set a new record for game-winning goals in league home games.

On Tuesday night, Washington defeated Los Angeles 2-1 at home. Ovechkin scored in the 22nd minute, bringing his total number of game-winning goals in league home games to 81 (including regular seasons and playoffs). He previously shared the league record with Czech Jaromir Jagr (80 goals each).

Ovechkin holds the league record for most goals in regular seasons. The Russian scored his 903rd goal in the game against Los Angeles.

Washington ranks eighth, in the Metropolitan Division standings with 20 points after 19 games. Los Angeles leads the Pacific Division with 24 points after 20 games. Washington will host Edmonton in its next game on the night of November 20. Los Angeles will play San Jose on the road the following day.