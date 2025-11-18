Ovechkin scored a goal in his second NHL game in a row

WASHINGTON, November 18. /TASS/. Russian superstar forward and Washington Capitals’ captain Alexander Ovechkin scored a goal in their home match of the National Hockey League (NHL) regular season against Los Angeles.

The Russian forward scored in the 22nd minute. His goal made the score 2-0 in Washington's favor.

Ovechkin scored his 903rd goal in the NHL regular season, making him the all-time leader in that category. This season, the Washington Capitals captain has 15 points (6 goals and 9 assists) in 19 games.

For the first time in the current regular season, Ovechkin has scored in two consecutive games. He scored against New Jersey in the last game.