Karpin resigns as head coach of Russian premier league club Dynamo Moscow

MOSCOW, November 17. /TASS/. Valery Karpin has announced that he is stepping down as the head coach of Russian premier league football club Dynamo Moscow so that he can better focus on his duties as coach of the national team, the club’s press office said in a statement on Monday.

Karpin was hired as the head coach of the Russian Premier League (RPL) Dynamo Moscow football club in 2025. He had served as the Russian national football team in the same capacity since 2021.

"Each of us sometimes has to make difficult choices in life and work," the statement quotes Karpin as saying. "After analyzing everything that has happened recently, I have made the difficult decision to leave Dynamo."

"This was no secret; we agreed from the very beginning that the Russian national team would be my primary focus. I think everyone understands that this is a priority. It's impossible to overestimate the role of the national team for our entire sport in the current circumstances, for our entire vast country," he continued.

"We all - I [personally], the Russian Football Union, and Dynamo - understood the potential risks associated with combining both roles. Including the risks for my family, whom I rarely see, as I have worked with utmost dedication and involvement in both teams - I simply cannot do otherwise," the Russian coach noted.

"Nevertheless, life has shown that a choice must be made," Karpin said. "As I leave the club at my own request, I would like to thank Dynamo and the management of the white-blues for their comprehensive support and professionalism throughout my tenure, as well as the coaching and administrative staff and players."

"And, of course, a special thank you to the Dynamo fans, who have shown patience and continued to support the team, regardless of the results. I am confident that Dynamo will definitely achieve the ambitious goals the club has set for itself; it has everything it needs," he emphasized.

"As always, I will continue to put forth my full efforts as head coach of the Russian national team," Karpin concluded.

Dynamo Moscow is currently 10th with 17 points following 15 rounds of matches in the RPL championship. The team is winless in its last five matches, with two draws and three defeats.

Prior to taking charge of Dynamo Moscow FC, Karpin, 56, managed RPL club Rostov. Before taking the reins at Rostov FC, Karpin served as the head coach of Russia’s Spartak Moscow FC (2009-2012, 2012-2014), leading the club to the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League in the 2010-2011 season and winning two silver medals at the Russian football championships.

He has also served as the head honcho for the Spanish football club Mallorca (2014-2015) and the Russian football club Torpedo Armavir in (2015-2016).

During his professional football career, Karpin played midfield for such renowned football clubs as Spartak Moscow FC, Spain’s Real Sociedad, Valencia and Celta Vigo.

Karpin also scored 17 goals and dished out eight assists in his 73-match appearances for the Russian national football team, which included matches at the 1994 and 2002 FIFA World Cups.