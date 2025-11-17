Russian KHL club Traktor fires head coach Groulx

CHELYABINSK, November 17. /TASS/. Benoit Groulx, head coach of the Russian Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) team Traktor, has been relieved of his duties with the club, Traktor club’s press office said in a statement on Monday.

Richer Raphael-Pier has been appointed the acting Head Coach of the Russian club ahead of its away game against Metallurg Magnitogorsk club on November 18.

Traktor hockey club is currently 5th in the Eastern Division of the KHL League with 31 points after 28 matches played.