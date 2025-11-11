Russian football club Spartak Moscow parts ways with head coach Stankovic

MOSCOW, November 11. /TASS/. Russian premier league football club Spartak Moscow has parted ways with head coach Dejan Stankovic, the club’s press office announced in a statement on Tuesday.

"The Red-Whites are currently sixth in the Russian Premier League standings, which doesn't satisfy the club's management," the statement reads. "The decision was made to part ways by mutual consent."

"We thank Dejan and his assistants for their work and wish them the best of luck in their future careers," the statement added.

The club’s press office announced later in a separate statement that Vadim Romanov was appointed the interim head coach of Spartak Moscow FC.

"Since June 2022, Romanov has been coaching the red-and-whites' youth team, and in the summer of 2024, he joined Dejan Stankovi·'s coaching staff," according to the statement.

Serbian specialist Stankovic, 47, has been with Spartak Moscow FC as the head coach since the summer of 2024. He previously managed Serbian football club Crvena Zvezda, Hungarian football club Ferencvaros and Italy’s Sampdoria FC.