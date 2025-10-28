Russian tennis player Rublev advances to Paris Masters Round of 16

PARIS, October 29. /TASS/. Russian player Andrey Rublev defeated Learner Tien of the United States during his Round of 32 match of the ATP Paris Masters tournament.

Rublev, who was seeded 12th, won 6:4, 6:4. In the next round, he will face Ben Shelton of the United States.

Rublev, 28, is currently ranked 17th in the ATP Rankings list. He has won 17 career ATP singles tournament titles and four more in men’s doubles. Rublev has never made it past the quarterfinals in any Grand Slam.

The Russian tennis player took home the gold at the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo in mixed doubles (with teammate Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova) and also won the 2021 Davis Cup as part of the Russian national team.