Verstappen wins Formula One United States Grand Prix

WASHINGTON, October 20. /TASS/. Dutch Red Bull driver Max Verstappen won the 19th round of the 2025 Formula One World Championship: the United States Grand Prix. The race took place in Austin, Texas.

Second place went to UK’s Lando Norris, representing McLaren. Third place went to Charles Leclerc of Monaco, driving for Ferrari.

This is Verstappen's fifth victory of the season. This puts him on par with Norris in terms of wins. Only Australian McLaren driver Oscar Piastri has won more races (seven).

Piastri leads the drivers' standings with 364 points. Norris (332 points) and Verstappen (306 points) are in second and third place, respectively.

The next race will take place from October 24 to 26 in Mexico.