Russian Olympic Committee hopes to expand cooperation with North Korea

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. The Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) hopes to expand cooperation with North Korea in the field of sports, ROC Secretary General Victor Berezov said in a statement released by the organization’s press service.

On Friday, a North Korean delegation paid a working visit to the Russian Olympic Committee.

"We are very pleased to welcome our Korean colleagues. I am confident that your visit will be productive, and we are ready to help with any issues that may arise. Russian Minister of Sport and ROC President Mikhail Degtyarev paid an official visit to Pyongyang last year, and I hope that cooperation between our countries will continue to expand. I would like to note that North Korea has the same management model, with Kim Il-guk holding the positions of Minister of Sports and Head of the national Olympic Committee. We are convinced that this approach is effective," Berezov said.