Moldova’s head coach resigns after 11-1 loss to Norway at 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier

CHISINAU, September 11. /TASS/. Sergey Kleshchenko, the head coach of the Moldovan national football team, has vacated his post following a crushing 11-1 defeat to the Norwegian national team in a qualifier for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the Moldovan Football Federation reported in a statement on Thursday.

Kleshchenko earlier said that the match, played on September 9 in Oslo, was a "disgrace." For Norway, striker Erling Haaland scored five goals on his own. The margin of defeat was the largest in the history of Moldovan national football.

"We worked together, we believed and fought for our country's colors," the Moldovan Football Federation quoted Kleshchenko as saying.

"We experience ups and downs in our lives, and I believe that it's high time for a change, to do what's right for both me and the team. I wish the national team success in the important matches that will take place this fall," he added.

Moldova, with zero points, is at the bottom of the qualifying Group I for the 2026 FIFA World Cup after five matches played, while Norway is in the top of the group with 15 points. Moldova has never qualified either for the UEFA or FIFA championship.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be co-hosted by Canada, Mexico and the United States. The matches will be staged in 16 cities across the three countries. This will be the first FIFA World Cup featuring 48 teams instead of the previous 32-team format.