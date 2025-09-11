Ovechkin’s endorsement deals show younger players what is possible — Fetisov

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. Russia’s up and coming ice hockey players can look at the earnings of NHL superstar forward Alexander Ovechkin as an example of what is possible for them, two-time Olympic gold medalist and three-time NHL Stanley Cup champion Vyacheslav Fetisov told TASS on Thursday.

According to SHORT web portal, the Russian ice hockey star earned more than 3.3 billion rubles ($39,052 million) during his vacation stay in Russia this summer in endorsements.

The web-portal stated that during the off-season break, the Russian player signed up to 10 endorsement deals with a number of Russian companies. Ovechkin's vacation earnings turned out to be about three times higher than his annual salary with the Washington Capitals, which is $9.5 million per year.

"As I understand it, in order to make big money in Russia, you have to play decently in North America. Everything is interconnected here. I am pleased that our country has responded to this fantastic success. Other guys have something to strive for," Fetisov said.

Appearing in 61 NHL games last season, Russia’s Ovechkin, who is set to turn 40 next week, scored 42 goals and dished out 27 assists for the Washington Capitals. Despite missing 16 games with a broken leg, he was tied for the third-most goals in the NHL.

On April 6, Ovechkin scored his 895th career regular season goal in a game against the New York Islanders, passing legend Wayne Gretzky for most all-time (894 goals).

Ovechkin is signed with the Washington Capitals through 2026.

The NHL's Washington Capitals are scheduled to open their 2025 season against the Boston Bruins on October 9.

The Russian forward has played his entire NHL career with the Washington Capitals, who selected him with the 1st overall pick in the 2004 draft. Ovechkin led the Caps to a Stanley Cup title in 2018, the only one of his career, and the only one in the club's history.

In 2008, 2012 and 2014, "Ovie," as he is called by his fans, won gold medals at the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) World Championships to go along with his two silver and four bronze medals at the world championships.

Ovechkin has won a slew of NHL awards in his career, including the Calder Memorial Trophy (2006), Art Ross Trophy (2008), Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy (2008, 2009, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2018, 2019, 2020), Hart Memorial Trophy (2008, 2009, 2013), Lester B. Pearson Award/Ted Lindsay Award (2008, 2009, 2010), Conn Smythe Trophy (2018) and others.