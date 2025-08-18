Russia’s Khachanov moves into ATP Top-Ten in latest weekly rankings

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. /TASS/. Russian tennis player Karen Khachanov is in the Top-10 of the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP), according to the organization’s newly-published rankings.

Last week, Khachanov, who is playing under a neutral-status at international tennis events, reached the quarterfinals of the ATP 1,000 tournament in Cincinnati, where he was forced to withdraw due to an injury against Germany’s Alexander Zverev.

Still, Khachanov managed to move into the number nine spot in this week's rankings.

Khachanov, 29, has seven career ATP titles. His best performance in the Grand Slam series was when he reached the semifinal rounds at the 2022 US Open and the 2023 Australian Open.

The Russian player also took home the silver medal in men’s singles at the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo. He also won the 2021 Davis Cup as part of the Russian national team.

The rest of the ATP top-ten is as follows: 1st Jannik Sinner (Italy, 11,480 points), 2nd Carlos Alcaraz (Spain, 9,240), 3rd Alexander Zverev (Germany, 6,230), 4th Taylor Fritz (the United States, 4,575), 5th Jack Draper (the United States, 5,575 points), 6th Ben Shelton (the United States, 4,280), 7th Novak Djokovic (Serbia, 4,130 points), 8th Alex de Minaur (Australia, 3,545 points), 9th Karen Khachanov (a neutral-status player, 3,240) and 10th Lorenzo Musetti (Italy, 3,205 points).

The ATP Cincinnati Masters 2025 Open tennis tournament is played on outdoor hard courts in the city of Cincinnati, in the US state of Ohio, between August 7 and 18. The event offers $9.1 million in prize money. The tournament’s reigning champion is World No.1 Jannik Sinner from Italy.

Italy’s Sinner has again reached the finals at this year's tourney in the United States, as he will defend his crown against Spaniard Alcaraz.

Russian players’ neutral status at tennis tournaments

On February 28, 2022, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued recommendations to international sports federations to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from taking part in international tournaments, citing Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine as the reason.

Following the IOC's recommendations in late February 2022, the majority of global sports federations decided to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from all international sports tournaments.

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) ruled on March 1, 2022 to suspend the membership of the Russian and Belarusian national tennis federations while also canceling all previously scheduled tennis tournaments in the two countries.

On March 14, 2022, the ITF also confirmed its prohibition on the Russian and Belarusian national tennis teams from taking part in the 2022 Davis Cup and 2022 Billie Jean King Cup.