Russian Andrey Rublev reaches third round of ATP Masters in Toronto

OTTAWA, July 30. /TASS/. Russia’s Andrey Rublev has defeated Frenchman Hugo Gaston in the second round of the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) tournament in Toronto.

The match ended with a score of 6:2, 6:3 in favor of Rublev, who was seeded at number six. Gaston was unseeded.

In the third round, the Russian will play the winner of the match between Italian Lorenzo Sonego (seeded 28th) and Chinese Bu Yunchaokete.

Rublev, 27, is the 11th-ranked player in the world, according to the ATP. The Russian has 17 titles under the auspices of the organization.

At Grand Slam tournaments, the tennis player has never made it past the quarterfinals.

In 2021, Rublev, paired with Anastasiya Pavlyuchenkova, won the Olympic gold in mixed doubles, and the Davis Cup and the ATP Cup as part of the Russian team.

Gaston is 24 years old. He is ranked 126th in the ATP rankings. He has zero career ATP titles.

The Frenchman's best showing at Grand Slams was at the 2020 French open, when he reached the fourth round.

The tournament in Toronto belongs to the Masters category. Only the four Grand Slams and the Final ATP tournament are more prestigious. Australian Alexey Popyrin is the tourney’s reigning champion.