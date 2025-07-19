Ovechkin takes walk along Moscow street decorated in his honor

MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. Alexander Ovechkin, superstar forward and Washington Capitals captain, has taken a walk along Nikolskaya Street in downtown Moscow, a TASS correspondent reported.

The street was earlier decorated in honor of Ovechkin’s record for most goals in the history of the National Hockey League (NHL).

After that, Ovechkin went to see the rink on the outskirts of Moscow where he first started to play ice hockey.

In early April, Ovechkin scored his 895th regular season goal, passing Wayne Gretzky to become the NHL's all-time leader in goals.