F1 Red Bull Principal Horner dismissed effective immediately — statement

LONDON, July 9. /TASS/. Perennial Formula 1 power Red Bull has parted ways with CEO and Team Principal Christian Horner, F1’s press office said in a statement on Wednesday.

According to the statement, Horner, who had headed Red Bull since the team made its Formula 1 debut in 2005, will be replaced by Laurent Mekies, the principal of Red Bull’s farm team Racing Bulls.

"Red Bull has released Christian Horner from his operational duties with effect from today (Wednesday 9 July 2025) and has appointed Laurent Mekies as CEO of Red Bull Racing," the statement quoted a Red Bull spokesperson as saying.

Under Horner, 51, Red Bull won six Constructors Championships, with its drivers claiming eight Drivers Championship titles.

Red Bull now sits in fourth place in this season’s Constructors Championship. And its top driver, four-time World Champion Max Verstappen, is in third place in the Drivers Championship standings with 165 points. His teammate Yuki Tsunoda is 17th with 10 points.