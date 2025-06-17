Russia’s Andreeva, Medvedev to play mixed doubles together at 2025 US Open

NEW YORK, June 17. /TASS/. Russian tennis stars Mirra Andreeva and Daniil Medvedev will take the court together in the mixed doubles event at the 2025 US Open, the tournament’s press office announced in a statement on Tuesday.

For Andreeva and Medvedev, who compete as neutrals internationally, this won’t be the first time playing mixed doubles together, as they previously teamed up at the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris, suffering a defeat in the opening round.

According to the statement, the 2025 US Open Mixed Doubles Championship will be played during the US Open Fan Week on August 19-20 before the main competitions kick off. Sixteen pairs will compete for a $1 million prize.

"This year the event was moved from the third week of the tournament, its traditional place on the calendar, to the first week - US Open Fan Week - to enable top singles stars to compete together," the statement reads.

Other changes in this year’s mixed doubles matches include "Best-of-three-set matches with short sets to four games, no-ad scoring, tiebreakers at four-all and a 10-point match tiebreak in lieu of a third set," according to the statement.

"The final will be a best-of-three set match to six games, featuring no-ad scoring, with tiebreakers at six-all and a 10-point match tiebreaker in lieu of a third set," the organizers added.

Andreeva, 18, is a three-time WTA champion. She is Russia's top-ranked female player according to the WTA Rankings (7th). Her best finish at Grand Slams was at the 2024 French Open when she reached the semifinals. In 2023, the WTA named Andreeva the rookie of the year. Playing at the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris, she won a silver medal in women’s doubles paired with Diana Shnaider.

Medvedev, 29, is currently the 11th-ranked player in the world, according to the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP). He spent sixteen weeks as the number one player in the world in 2022.

He is the 2021 US Open Champion and has 20 ATP tournament titles under his belt, winning five of those 20 titles in 2023. Also, in 2021, he won the Davis Cup as well as the ATP Cup playing for the Russian national team.

Russian players’ neutral status at tennis tournaments

On February 28, 2022, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued recommendations to international sports federations to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from taking part in international tournaments, citing Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine as the reason.

Following the IOC's recommendations in late February 2022, the majority of global sports federations decided to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from all international sports tournaments.

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) ruled on March 1, 2022 to suspend the membership of the Russian and Belarusian national tennis federations while also canceling all previously scheduled tennis tournaments in the two countries.

On March 14, 2022, the ITF also confirmed its prohibition on the Russian and Belarusian national tennis teams from taking part in the 2022 Davis Cup and 2022 Billie Jean King Cup.

However, the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) and the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) allowed tennis players from Russia and Belarus to continue participating in WTA and ATP tournaments, but only under a neutral status.