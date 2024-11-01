Retired Russian heavyweight boxer Povetkin not planning comeback — source

MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. Retired Russian heavyweight boxer Alexander Povetkin has no plans to return to professional boxing, a source in the boxer’s team told TASS on Friday.

"Alexander does not plan to come back to the sport. Anything that happened ten years ago doesn’t matter anymore," the source added.

The International Testing Agency (ITA) announced on Thursday that it had ruled to suspend Povetkin for allegedly violating anti-doping regulations.

The ITA announced that it had temporarily suspended Russian boxer Povetkin for a suspected dirty test and violating anti-doping regulations. According to the source close to Povetkin, traces of Enobosarm, the same substance for which he was previously suspended in 2016, was detected in the Russian boxer's testing sample.

Povetkin, 45, is known to his fans as the "Russian Vityaz," and boasts a personal record of 36 wins (25 KOs), three defeats and one draw during his career. The Russian boxer won the gold medal at the 2004 Summer Olympic Games in Athens.

He announced his retirement in 2021 and is now a politician, being appointed to the post of the deputy governor of Russia’s Vologda Region in May 2024.