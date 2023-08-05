CIS Games to help boost international humanitarian cooperation, says Putin

MOSCOW, August 5. /TASS/. The 2nd edition of the Games of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), which are being held in Belarus on August 4-14, will showcase their creative and consolidating potential and will also help to develop international humanitarian cooperation, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a message of greetings to participants, organizers and guests of the competitions, which was published on the Kremlin website.

"I am convinced that the 2nd CIS Games will convincingly showcase their creative and consolidating potential, will contribute to developing international humanitarian cooperation and strengthening personal, human contact, and, of course, will help popularize sport, promote the values of a healthy and active lifestyle, especially among the youth," the president said.

Putin recalled that the 1st edition of the CIS Games, held in 2021, was a success and became a milestone in the sports calendar of the Commonwealth countries.

"The current Games have significantly expanded geographically and united thousands of participants, their coaches, mentors and fans in Belarusian cities, and in the coming days they will provide athletes with a wonderful opportunity of competing with strong opponents," Putin added.

The Russian president wished the athletes new achievements and the guests of the event vivid and unforgettable impressions.

On August 4-14, Belarus is hosting the 2nd edition of the CIS (the Commonwealth of Independent States) Games in the country’s eleven cities in 20 sports. Over 2,000 athletes from Russia, Belarus, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan will take part in the Games, along with athletes from 13 more countries that were invited to the competitions as guests. A total of 408 Russian athletes are participating in the Games.