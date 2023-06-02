Olympic figure skating champion Alina Zagitova to appear at 2023 SPIEF in St. Petersburg

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. Russia’s 2018 Olympic Champion in figure skating Alina Zagitova will participate in the 2023 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), which will take place in Russia’s second-largest city in mid-June, the press office of the Roscongress Foundation reported on Friday.

Zagitova will give a speech at a forum roundtable session titled "Sports in the New Reality: From Competitions to Products." She will be joined at the session by Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin; Russian chess grandmaster Sergey Karjakin; and Ksenia Shoigu, project office head for the initiative to create the "Island of Fortresses" tourism and recreational cluster.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), which is Russia’s showcase annual economic and business event, will be held this year on June 14-17. Russian President Vladimir Putin traditionally attends the SPIEF plenary session.